Stephanie Ford wins trip to NYC

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – FOX48 and Kids B’Dazzled congratulate Stephanie Ford. Stephanie is the local winner for Remarkable Women 2020.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

FOX 48 celebrates local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

Stephanie Ford is our WINNER. She is a teacher and community organizer, she’s involved with her church as a Youth Coordinator, she is a state officer for Louisiana Baptist State Convention, and so much more.

Congratulations Stephanie! Enjoy your trip to NYC and The Mel Robbins Show, and we thank you for everything you do.

Watch The Mel Robbins Show during the week of March 23rd to find out the National winner.