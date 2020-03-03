Remarkable Women Finalist: Stephanie Ford

International Women’s Month is March, and FOX 48 wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.



FOX 48 celebrates local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.



Stephanie Ford is the 4th finalist in our Remarkable Women contest. She is a teacher and community organizer, she’s involved with her church as a Youth Coordinator, and she is a state officer for Louisiana Baptist State Convention.