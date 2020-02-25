Remarkable Women Finalist: Brigid Martin

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, FOX 48 wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.



FOX 48 will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.



Brigid Martin is the third finalist in our Remarkable Women contest. She was a chairman for Relay for life, and the youth director at her local catholic church. She was nominated by Jarred Martin who had this to say about her, “She’s my hero, an amazing grandmother, care giver to her father and mother who passed from ALS and dementia. A Local pillar, ran the youth program at Church, Former Vidalia woman of the year, ran the local relay for life. All this while being a single mother. Bridgid Martin is the definition of the type of person you’re looking for. “

Our last finalist will be announced next week.