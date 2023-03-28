NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money paid on Donald Trump’s behalf is not expected to take up that inquiry again this week, meaning any potential vote on an indictment probably won’t happen until next week at the earliest, two people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The panel did meet Monday, and a longtime Trump friend and potential key witness in the investigation was seen leaving the building where the grand jury has been meeting.

The grand jury has been meeting regularly Monday and Wednesday afternoons, but did not hold last Wednesday’s session and met last Thursday for other unrelated matters.

Trump himself has ratcheted up anticipation that an indictment could be near by posting on his social media platform that he expected to be arrested imminently. His representatives later said that they had not received any such indication on timing from Manhattan prosecutors.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office, which is leading the investigation, has taken several steps seen as signaling that it could be close to wrapping up, including inviting Trump to testify.

Still, the exact status of the probe remained unclear, and it’s possible that the schedule could be complicated by the Passover holiday next week.

The people who confirmed that no additional action related to Trump was expected this week were not authorized to speak publicly about secretive grand jury proceedings and did so on condition of anonymity. A message left with the district attorney’s office was not immediately returned.

