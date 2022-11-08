Obscure no more, the offices that oversee elections in most states could soon be run in some places by Republicans who supported overturning Donald Trump’s election loss in 2020.

From Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico in the West to perennial swing state Michigan, the GOP hoped voters deciding those tightly contested races Tuesday would put their nominees — some of whom have said they would not have certified Joe Biden’s victory — for secretary of state in positions of power to supervise future elections.

Other election conspiracy theorists are almost guaranteed to win in less competitive states.

All told, half of the 22 Republicans seeking these posts have repeated Trump’s election lies, and seven of them supported his attempts to overturn the will of the people and remain in power.

“If they win, we’re going to have someone who’s run on a platform of election denial, saying, ‘Actually, elections are only legitimate when my candidate wins,’” said David Becker, executive director of The Center for Election Innovation & Research and co-author of “The Big Truth,” a book warning of the dangers of Trump’s election lies.

In Arizona, state Rep. Mark Finchem, who attended Trump’s rally on Jan. 6, 2021, right before the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, has made clear he would not have certified Biden’s 2020 win in that state. The GOP nominee in Nevada, Jim Marchant, made the same promise.

In New Mexico, Republican Audrey Trujillo cheered on a failed appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 to overturn Biden’s win.

Republican Kristina Karamo in Michigan insists Biden didn’t actually win her state, but he did — and by more than 154,000 votes. Less than two before this year’s midterms, Karamo sued to change Detroit’s election procedures. A judge dismissed the case on Monday, saying there was no evidence to support the allegations. On Tuesday she tweeted a post from a conspiracy website spreading more doubt on the voting in Democratic Party’s bastion in the state.

The candidacies from election conspiracists have triggered big spending in the contests, predominantly by Democrats and their allies. Their ads pleaded for voters to think carefully before entrusting such candidates with the job of running elections.

In less competitive states, other election conspiracy theorists seemed certain to prevail.

In Wyoming, state Rep. Chuck Gray is running unopposed. After he won the GOP primary, the state’s election director resigned and the Republican-controlled Legislature considered taking election administration away from the office, but balked.

In Alabama, state Rep. Wes Allen, the GOP nominee in the solidly conservative state, backed a lawsuit to overturn Biden’s win; the U.S. Supreme Court tossed the challenge.

In some states, the secretary of state doesn’t oversee elections.

In Pennsylvania and elsewhere, the governor appoints the secretary of state to oversee voting.

Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, arranged for buses to transport people to Trump’s Jan. 6 rally in Washington. As a candidate, he promised to appoint someone who would wipe clean the voter rolls, forcing the state’s roughly 8.8 million voters to re-register.

In Wisconsin, the state’s bipartisan elections commissions oversees elections, but some Republicans want to change that. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has blocked bills from the GOP-controlled Legislature that would wrest control of voting away from the commission.

Evers was running against Republican Tim Michels, a businessman backed by Trump who has his own plan for making the commission friendlier to Republicans.

Many Republican secretaries of state did rebuff Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and they won primaries against challengers who questioned that outcome. The most prominent example was in Georgia, where Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger rejected Trump’s private entreaties to “find” enough votes to declare him winner of the state, which Biden ally won.

Raffensperger’s refusal infuriated Trump, who recruited a primary challenger who lost badly in the May primary. Raffensperger was up against Democratic state Sen. Bee Nguyen on Tuesday.

