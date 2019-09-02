TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hurricane Hunters captured more remarkable footage from inside the eye of Dorian.
The Air Force Reserve’s Hurricane Hunters tweeted out footage of their recent nighttime flight into the eye of then-Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.
The video is a light show.
For more on the Hurricane Hunters and Hurricane Dorian, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Catholic school removes ‘Harry Potter’ series because books ‘risk conjuring evil spirits’
- Burrow throws for 5 TDs, named Co-Offensive Player of the Week
- Jonas Brothers surprise teen battling cancer at Penn State Children’s Hospital
- BREAKING: Ft. Rucker soldier dead following training event
- WATCH: Hurricane Hunters get lightning show flying through Dorian’s eye