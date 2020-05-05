Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

Newsfeed Now

VUMC doctor breaks down ‘new normal’ as some states begin opening businesses

Newsfeed Now

by: Brent Remadna

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Latest Videos

Newsfeed Now for May 5, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 5, 2020"

PURE GENIUS: East Texans ban together to provide sanitizer at low cost

Thumbnail for the video titled "PURE GENIUS: East Texans ban together to provide sanitizer at low cost"

Social distancing: doctors say get used to the new norm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social distancing: doctors say get used to the new norm"

Newsfeed Now for May 4, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 4, 2020"

Lawyer dresses as grim reaper to protest opening of beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawyer dresses as grim reaper to protest opening of beaches"

Newsfeed Now for May 1, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 1, 2020"
More Newsfeed Now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When will we be able to get back to normal life? It is a question many of us have, but it’s hard to tell, especially as we continue to see more positive cases of COVID-19 each week.

“I think we are on the 20 yard line, but we have 80 to go,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “The goal is at the other end of the field.”

Dr. Schaffner is confident we will get through this, but it won’t be quick.

“Normal life I think will be a new normal for the foreseeable future,” said Dr. Schaffner. “Social distancing will still be the standard and that includes that fashion-forward item the mask, which I think we all are all going to be wearing for quite some time.”

As states start to ease restrictions, Dr. Schaffner says people need to continue to follow the guidelines in place, staying inside as much as you can and staying at least 6 feet apart. As for some of the activities we all enjoy like concerts and sporting events, he says those will have to wait. 

“Large group activities that we used to participate in, religious services, concerts, athletic events I think they ought to be down the road for us,” said Schaffner.

There are now 13,502 positive COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, a number that has increased each week.

The realization that to stop the spread we must stay apart is hard to take in for many people, but Dr. Schaffner says it is crucial to stopping the spread.

“All interactions as we come out of our houses open the opportunity for spread, so the trick is to do it carefully,” said Schaffner.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories