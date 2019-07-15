Video shows Florida deputy tackling suspect on Pensacola Beach

by: WKRG staff Posted: Jul 15, 2019 / 09:57 AM UTC / Updated: Jul 15, 2019 / 09:57 AM UTC

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A video making its rounds on Facebook shows a deputy tackling a man on Pensacola Beach during the Blue Angels Air Show. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is now releasing more information.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a disturbance around 1:15 p.m. at the Island Culture Tiki Bar after a man started to beat on a woman. The sheriff’s office says a group of men tried to stop the attacker after he hit the woman 5 to 6 times. An ECSO deputy arrived on scene while the man, identified as Jonathan Thomas Dixon, 22, was in the water. Dixon resisted arrest, yelling profanities at the deputy and the crowd around him.

Pensacola Beach, FL

What was caught on camera was the deputy tackling Dixon to the ground after several attempts to get him to surrender. The sheriff’s office says they are reviewing the incident, which is protocol every time there is a use of force.

After he was arrested, Dixon was resisting help from EMS and deputies while he was being medically treated. Dixon was found to have blood alcohol content three times over the legal limit. Dixon was taken to the Escambia County Jail and faces charges of battery on law enforcement, battery, and resisting arrest with violence.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Authorities haven’t released any information on her condition.