Update: Deputy killed in Stone Co. deputy-involved shooting identified

STONE COUNTY, Ark.- Arkansas State Police have identified the deputy killed Thursday in a deputy-involved shooting in Stone County.

Mike Stephen, Stone Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy

According to Arkansas State Police, Deputy Mike Stephen, 56, was shot and killed while responding to a call at a home in the 2000 block of Flag Road.

Investigators say the Stone County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a domestic welfare check shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, and Stephen responded around 8:40 a.m.

Investigators also say a male suspect was also killed. The suspect will not be identified until next of kin is notified.

A woman was injured and taken by private vehicle to a local hospital, investigators say. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

The bodies of the deputy and the suspect will be taken to the State Crime Lab.

According to Chief Deputy Zachary Alexander, Stephen was a 20-year veteran of law enforcement and a U.S. Army veteran.

Courtesy: Ouachita Fire Department

Stephen was also Chief of the Pineyville Fire Department, Chief Deputy Alexander said.

Alexander said his leadership will be missed and he was a big asset to the department.

Alexander said this was the first death in the line of duty for the department.

Arkansas State Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit is leading the case.

