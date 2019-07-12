Tracking Tropical Storm Barry: Landfall likely late tonight or tomorrow

by: Taylor Sarallo, WKRG Posted: Jul 12, 2019 / 09:26 AM UTC / Updated: Jul 12, 2019 / 09:27 AM UTC

Tropical storm Barry is forecast to continue strengthening as it drifts westward through the day today and eventually northwestward later tonight. It will then turn northward by tomorrow. Because of the shape of the coastline, it is possible that Barry could make landfall in Louisiana late tonight or tomorrow depending on the exact track. Barry could make landfall as either a topical storm or hurricane. Regardless, it will bring life threatening flooding to Louisiana. There up to 2 feet of rainfall is possible. Hurricane warnings and watches cover the Louisiana coastline. There are also storm surge warnings for the Louisiana coastline.

A tropical storm watch and storm surge watch cover Jackson County in Mississippi. Here we could see winds greater than 39 mph and storm surge could reach 2-4 ft.

Our main impact across most of the news 5 area will be flooding rainfall. Rainfall totals could range from 5-7″ close to the coast with 2-4″ farther inland. A heavy rain band that sits over the same spot could easily drop double this amount of rain leading to flash flooding. A flash flood watch covers much of the area lasting through Sunday evening. Stay aware. Have a plan for flooding.

Isolated weak tornadoes are also possible today and tomorrow. This threat will mainly be near the coast. This is a typical threat with tropical systems making landfall. Be sure to have a way to get warnings today and tomorrow.

Winds will start to pick up today as the system inches closer to the coast. Winds could be as strong as 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. This could cause hazardous driving conditions for high profile vehicles. A wind advisory lasts through this evening.

A coastal flood advisory covers much of our coastline. With a strong south wind lasting over the next few days, usual spots (like the causeway or coastal roads in southern Mobile and Baldwin counties) that see flooding could become an issue. Water rise could be up to 3 ft, especially during high tide.

A high risk of rip currents remains in place across all area beaches. If double red flags are flying, that means the water is CLOSED.

On and off showers start today and last all the way through the beginning of next week. Use your best judgement. Watch for flooding. NEVER drive over a flooded roadway.