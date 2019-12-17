Storm damage reported across South/Central Louisiana
Note: This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
St. Landry Parish:
BEAUREGARD PARISH: Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s officials said they have received numerous reports of tornado damage, especially in the eastern and northeastern portions of the parish. Cars, structures and roads have all seen wind damage. No injuries have been reported.
RAPIDES PARISH: From our partner KALB’s Facebook:
Highway 28 is closed from Stovall Road to the WalMart in Alexandria due to the tornado. Power lines are down and no cars can get through. Find alternate routes of travel.— Alexandria LA Police (@AlexLAPolice) December 16, 2019
VERNON PARISH: These pictures are from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook.
GOHSEP has activated its Crisis Action Team due to the ongoing severe weather across LA. These storms have prompted several Tornado Warnings/Severe Thunderstorm Warnings from the NWS. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reports one person died in an area east of Rosepine, LA— Louisiana GOHSEP (@GOHSEP) December 16, 2019
Severe weather sweeps across the South: