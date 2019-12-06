1  of  2
Breaking News
Investigation underway in Hamden may be connected to missing Ansonia girl Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl from Ansonia

President Trump tweets following mass shooting at NAS Pensacola

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump smiles during a luncheon with members of the United Nations Security Council in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Newsfeed Now Latest Videos

Newsfeed Now for December 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 6"

Pasco school first in the world to use synthetic, man-made frogs for realistic dissections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco school first in the world to use synthetic, man-made frogs for realistic dissections"

Chef B

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chef B"

Man pays off student lunch debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man pays off student lunch debt"

Matt Gaetz statement regarding mass shooting as NAS Pensacola

Thumbnail for the video titled "Matt Gaetz statement regarding mass shooting as NAS Pensacola"

Gaetz Video Repsonse to NAS Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gaetz Video Repsonse to NAS Shooting"
More Newsfeed Now

UPDATE (12:26 p.m.) — President Trump tweeted in response to the mass shooting at NAS Pensacola.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – We have received several statements regarding the mass shooting at NAS Pensacola where so far three people are dead and at least 11 are injured. The following statements are from Florida representative Matt Gaetz and Florida Governor Ron Desantis, as well as Twitter updates from the U.S. Navy regarding the situation.

Statement released from Representative Matt Gaetz: “Please pray for our military service members, law enforcement, and other first responders as they work to address the situation.”

Rep. Gaetz released a video response on the incident as well.

Statement released from Governor Ron Desantis: “We are actively monitoring the shooting that occurred this morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola. We are receiving updates from @fdlepio Commissioner Swearingen and offering our full support to law enforcement.”

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.