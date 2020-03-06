Newsfeed Now

'SICKENING VIDEO': 15-year-old girl beaten, robbed by teen mob in NYC street attack

Warning: Video contains graphic material; viewer discretion advised

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – Police are searching for a group of teens who was caught on camera brutally beating and robbing a 15-year-old girl on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

The NYPD Brooklyn North posted the surveillance video on Twitter, showing the moment the group of at least half-a-dozen teens catch up to the victim.

You can see one suspect shoving her to the ground while others run to her as she holds herself in the fetal position.

More suspects are seen closing in on the girl and stomping on her, kicking her, and punching her while she’s still on the ground.

According to the NYPD, the girl’s debit card, shoes, and phone were stolen.

“One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet,” a commanding officer with NYPD Brooklyn North tweeted.

Authorities said the girl is in the hospital recovering.

“We CAN NOT allow this behavior in our community,” the commanding officer added.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

