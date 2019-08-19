Power washing reveals hidden piece of history

NEOSHO, Mo. (KODE) – A mural is revealed to the public on the side of a Neosho building to tell the history of the city’s past.

It’s a logo of McGinty Brothers clothing company, which was a popular department store nearly 100 years ago.

In the early 1900s, the building on the corner of South Wood and Main held the clothing and shoe store. But, many people in Neosho didn’t know this until the mural was accidentally revealed a few days ago when the wall was pressure washed.

A local historian believes the mural was painted in the 1930’s.

“I was seemingly happy to see the entire mural available here and that it hasn’t been destroyed,” explained historian Larry James.

The building’s owner, David Sims, plans to preserve the mural, and the old store will soon become a hospice organization.