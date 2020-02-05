Police quickly arrest two persons following pursuit that ends in crash along edge of parade route
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police arrested at least two person Wednesday morning after a police pursuit ended in a crash just on the edge of the parade crowd.
The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at 20th and Pershing.
Police stopped the suspect with what they call at ‘PIT maneuver.’
FOX4 is monitoring the situation very closely.
