NO. 1 IN MERCHANDISE: East Texas fans struggle to find Mahomes gear ahead of Super Bowl

NO. 1 IN MERCHANDISE: Whitehouse fans struggle to find Mahomes gear ahead of Super Bowl

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK)- The East Texan, Patrick Mahomes, is taking his Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl. The stage is set, as the Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49-ers in Miami.

It has been 50 years since Kansas City made it to the NFL’s grand finale, and with the big game just days away, fans are gearing up.

The NFL announced the Whitehouse native has beat out Patriots Quarterback, Tom Brady, as the number one player with the most sold merchandise.

However, Whitehouse fans are having trouble finding gear that represents their hometown hero.

KETK took a trip through the town, asking fans, where they are getting their red and gold, but we were left surprised.

“We couldn’t find any,” said one fan.

Hoping to find gear at big name sports apparel stores, many were surprised to find no Kansas City Chiefs gear.

Some even took to social media, “I had a guy that posted on Facebook yesterday that I’m friends with like where can I find Chief’s and Pat Mahomes gear around Tyler,” said Chris Towry.

We almost lost hope, until we found one store in the heart of Whitehouse.

“Whenever he was in high school, we always would make t-shirts with the number 5 because that was his number” said Daniel Cleckler, who works at 1st Class Design.

1st Class Design has made it a tradition of creating t-shirts that represent the talent found in this small town.

“It’s a lot of these smaller communities that are supporting these larger athletes. And I’m just glad Whitehouse can be apart of that,” explained Cleckler.

Now, selling Super Bowl shirts with the number 15, the store is taking orders until January 30, at 3 pm.

If you would like to purchase a shirt for 1st Class Design CLICK HERE.

This small store isn’t the only one trying to create something special for the big game.

Whitehouse Flowers, has plans on creating a giveaway basket full of custom items, encouraging residents to shop local.

To find out more information on the giveaway, keep up with their Facebook page by CLICKING HERE.