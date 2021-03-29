Newsfeed Now: Trial begins for former police officer charged in death of George Floyd; COVID-19 infections rising after months of decline

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Opening statements are being heard Monday morning in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death.

Derek Chauvin’s trial is expected to last about four weeks.

On Monday, President Joe Biden will deliver a speech to update the nation of the White House’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

The speech comes as COVID-19 infections are now rising after nearly three months of decline.

A man is accused of intentionally ramming his car into an Oklahoma City shoe repair shop.

The man told police he was actually aiming for the medical marijuana dispensary next door.

An airline pilot is caught on a hot microphone bad mouthing the Bay Area.

An air traffic controller scanner at Mineta San Jose International Airport recorded the rant about two weeks ago.

In the audio recording, the unidentified pilot is caught using a series of curse words all directed to people in the Bay Area.

The NCAA Tournament continues Monday with the Elite Eight.

In the women’s tournament, Baylor takes on Connecticut and Indiana takes on Arizona Monday. On Tuesday, it’s Texas versus South Carolina and Louisville versus Stanford.

For the men’s tournament, Oregon State takes on Houston and Arkansas takes on Baylor Monday. On Tuesday, it’s UCS versus Gonzaga and UCLA versus Michigan.

Officials say a stray dog’s unrelenting determination to swipe a stuffed unicorn from an eastern North Carolina department store landed him in “custody”, but this story has a happier ending.

