Newsfeed Now: Senate Democrats push to pass debt ceiling bill; Deputy goes from chasing drivers to chasing dreams in NASCAR

(NEXSTAR) – The Laundrie family attorney Tuesday said Brian Laundrie’s parents now believe they last saw him Sept. 13, a day earlier than they’d previously told investigators, changing the title like of his disappearance.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said if congress does not raise the debt ceiling soon the country could face a crippling recession. Congress now has less than two weeks to resolve the looming crisis. Senate Democrats said they are again trying to pass a bill to raise the debt ceiling on Wednesday.

The estate of Henrietta Lacks sued a biotechnology company on Monday, accusing it of selling cells that doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital took from the Black woman in 1951 without her knowledge or consent.

A trip to the emergency room can be a long and frustrating experience but a new virtual emergency room is letting patients skip that trip.

Schools are already dealing with so much during the pandemic and now a student is facing expulsion for slapping a teacher because of a TikTok challenge. Challenges have hit schools across the country with Carolina school officials hoping that this one is the last.

North Carolina Sheriff’s deputy has gone from chasing drivers to making his NASCAR dreams come. He’s the first law enforcement officer to race NASCAR. The deputy said humanizing the badge is one thing that inspired him to join the sport.

