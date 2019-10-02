Breaking News
Newsfeed Now for October 2: Accused murderer living in plain sight; Players surprise football coach

by: Matt Sewell

On Newsfeed Now for October 2, the conversation began in Nashville. A once prominent attorney accused of murdering his mother in Georgia started life over in Nashville, according to US Marshals.  WKRN’s Stephanie Langston reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll times:

BIG BET: A big bet will take place on Tuesday at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale will place a $3.5-million bet on the Houston Astros to win the 2019 World Series at the DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook. WKRG’s Blake Brown reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 5:29 in the video above.

SURPRISE FOR COACH: Football players in Lafayette, LA got together this afternoon to surprise their Assistant Football Coach in a big way. KLFY’s Tracy Wirtz joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:05 in the video above.

Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream at 11 a.m. every weekday.

