Newsfeed Now for July 18: “Faceapp” warning; Flesh-eating bacteria in Tennessee

On Newsfeed Now for July 18th, the conversation began with a popular smart phone app that is creating a buzz on social media. However, there is now a major security concern from computer experts. WJTV’s Alex Love reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

GATOR DAMAGE DENIED: A Florida woman became something of a celebrity when a giant alligator broke into her home back in May. But now, she says she’s getting anything but the A-list treatment from her insurance company as she tries to claim the damages the gator left behind. WFLA’s Victoria Price reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 5:41 in the video above.

FLESH-EATING BACTERIA: A 41-year-old man is in the hospital after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria. He had been kayaking in the Tennessee River near Waterloo, Alabama. WATN’s Jeni DiPrizio reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 10:58 in the video above.

RAID AREA 51: A Facebook spoof that called for a public invasion of the top secret Area 51 military base has exploded into a worldwide phenomenon and is growing bigger by the hour.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 16:22 in the video above.