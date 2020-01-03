Newsfeed Now for Jan. 3, US and Iran tensions increase, a Memphis Burger King employee allegedly pulls gun on customer, and Jason Garrett out as Cowboys head coach

On Newsfeed Now for Jan. 3, The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically ratchet up tensions in the region.

Click HERE for the full story or watch the conversation above.

OTHER STORIES FROM TODAY:

NOT WHAT THEY ORDERED: A Burger King employee is accused of pulling a gun on a customer on Wednesday afternoon.

Click HERE for the full story or scroll to 8:35 in the video above.

JASON GARRETT OUT: The Jason Garrett era has officially come to an end in Dallas. According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones and CEO/Executive Vice President Stephen Jones have informed head coach Jason Garrett that the future of the Cowboys will not include him as a part of the organization.

Click HERE for the full story or scroll to 10:45 in the video above.

