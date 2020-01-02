Newsfeed Now for Jan. 2, 2020: Impeachment process at a standstill, RSV on the rise and a young author inspires others to stand up against bullying

Newsfeed Now for January 2: Impeachment process at a standstill, RSV on the rise, a young author inspires others to stand up for bullying

Respiratory virus on the rise, could be deadly

11-year-old writes book inspiring others to stand up against bullying

Newsfeed Now for Dec. 30

A barbershop in Conway opens up about Mental Health

On the first Thursday of 2020, we started our discussion about the latest in the impeachment process. President Donald Trump says he welcomes the upcoming trial, and that his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, would testify, lecture or even try the case himself.

In the clip above, Nexstar’s Jessi Turnure discusses what’s next in the impeachment process.

Our second topic was about the rise of a virus that could be fatal for infants, toddlers and the elderly.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) may feel like the common cold for adults, but for babies and people over 50 — it could be deadly, according to Northwest Internal Medicine Bentonville Doctor Swetha Kadali.

For more on this story, scroll to 5:58 in the video above or click here.

We then talked about an inspiring story out of Jacksonville, Arkansas, where a young author turned her story of overcoming bullying into a book.

Akire Lynn Williams wrote the book when she was just 8 years old.

It’s a story about a star named “Twinkle” who ran away from home because she was being bullied for being too small.

KARK’s Michael Esparza joined in on the conversation with more on the author.

To hear more about this story, scroll to 7:59 in the video above or click here.

In our final story of the webcast, a news anchor thought her co-anchor was poking her when it was actually her baby kicking her.

Susanne Brunner, who is a co-anchor with Aaron Nolan on KARK 4 Today and a mom-to-be, joined the show for a little fun. Scroll to 12:12 in the video above to watch.

Newsfeed Now streams every weekday at 11 a.m., so be sure to tune in!

