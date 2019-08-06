Newsfeed Now for August 6: Mass shooting survivors speak out; Bulletproof backpack sales

On Newsfeed Now for August 6, the conversation began in Nashville, Tennessee. In April 2018, a gunman opened fire inside a Waffle House. Several people were killed and injured. Those who survived continue to push for stricter gun laws. WKRN’s Brie Thiele joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

BULLETPROOF BACKPACKS: Bullet-resistant backpacks are growing with popularity as kids head back to school this fall. In fact, they’re popping up in stores around the country. KNWA’s Kelly O’Neill reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 7:06 in the video above.

SHARK ATTACKS: Authorities say two people were bitten by sharks minutes apart at the same Florida beach. This is just one of many of the past several weeks. WFLA’s J.B. Buinno joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:44 in the video above.