LOUISIANA
There are currently 9,150 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 310 deaths. 1,639 patients are hospitalized, with 507 of those on ventilators. 61 of 64 parishes have reported cases in Louisiana..

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 3, 2020

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Latest Videos

More than cookie cutters, local business turns to making face shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than cookie cutters, local business turns to making face shields"

concern over statewide order, doctors speak

Thumbnail for the video titled "concern over statewide order, doctors speak"

Newsfeed Now for April 1, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 1, 2020"

Virtual NASCAR racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual NASCAR racing"

Life Tabernacle Church hosts 1,200 at Sunday service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Tabernacle Church hosts 1,200 at Sunday service"
More Newsfeed Now

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – A record-long streak of U.S. job growth ended suddenly in March after nearly a decade as employers cut 701,000 jobs because of the viral outbreak that’s all but shut down the U.S. economy. The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% from a 50-year low of 3.5%.

An unidentified carpenter cuts plywood to cover a closed store. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

VENTILATOR HELMETS: Ventilators are the number one tool for the sickest patients to battle COVID-19. A Chicago researcher has another idea to help the supply; helmets. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

POSSIBLE TREATMENT: VCU Health is in the middle of conducting clinical trials for an experimental drug that could possibly treat COVID-19. WRIC’s Talya Cunningham joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

SOCIAL DISTANCING: A father/son duo have gone viral on TIKTOK after building a ‘Social Distancing’ circle and documenting the entire process. WGNO’s Curtis Sprang joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus