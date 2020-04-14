LOUISIANA
LDH confirms additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 884 statewide. There are 21,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana. There are currently 2,134 patients hospitalized; 461 of those on ventilators. All 64 parishes have reported cases.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 14, 2020

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Latest Videos

Backyard soccer fields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backyard soccer fields"

Newsfeed Now for April 14, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 14, 2020"

World War II veteran from Kansas battling coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "World War II veteran from Kansas battling coronavirus"

Woman survives deadly virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman survives deadly virus"

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update"

Louisiana grandmother creates hugging curtain in age of social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Louisiana grandmother creates hugging curtain in age of social distancing"
More Newsfeed Now

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Those critical of Michigan’s stay-at-home order have grown increasingly vocal since the governor announced last week she was extending it through April 30. WOOD’s Leon Hendrix reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

SLEEPLESS NIGHTS: A Tennessee woman made the call to remove herself from her family when she felt like she was getting sick. Turns out she was right. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BACKYARD SOCCER: Gerardo Flores is the Director of Coaching at Gulf Coast Rangers Football Club, in Alabama. Instead of being on the field developing the next wave of soccer stars, he’s bringing the game to their backyard. WKRG’s Robby Baker reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

ZUMBA CLASS GOES VIRAL: Video of a Denver neighborhood and an Amazon Delivery Driver dancing together in a social-distancing Zumba class has gone viral, viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media, much to the surprise of the women featured in the video. KDVR’s Emily Allen joins the conversation.

For the full story CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories