Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 13, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

WASHINGTON DC (NEXSTAR) — The coronavirus pandemic is hitting American’s pocketbooks and many are just hanging on, waiting for the stimulus check from the government. But, with that, the Federal Trade Commission has a warning about scams related to those checks. Washington reporter Alexandra Limon reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

DEADLY STORMS: Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in response to the severe tornadoes and storms that hit Mississippi on Easter Sunday. WJTV’s Anna Farish joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

VACCINE TESTING: Since this crisis began, health experts have explained the reason the COVID-19 virus is so dangerous and deadly is because there is no vaccine. While flu kills thousands every year, so many are protected by an inoculation designed to lessen the severity and duration of symptoms. Thursday, it was announced Inovio Pharmaceuticals, a Pennsylvania biotech company, is beginning trials. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

PLASMA TESTING: In Oklahoma, OU is taking part in a clinical trial that researchers believe can help the most severely ill COVID-19 patients through plasma transfusions from people who have already recovered. KFOR’s Cassandra Sweetman reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

HUG CURTAIN: At a time when we could all use a hug, a Louisiana woman is finding a creative way to give them amid the Coronavirus outbreak. WVLA’s Crystal Whitman reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.