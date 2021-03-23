Newsfeed Now: 10 killed in shooting at Colorado grocery store; Teen takes 4th in state chess championship weeks after brain surgery

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Ten people, including a police officer, are dead after a shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon at a King Soopers grocery store.

The suspect has been identified as a 21-year-old man, Ahmad Al Issa.

Other stories in today’s show:

Police in Arkansas were able to arrest a murder suspect after the suspect tried to hide in a chimney and got stuck.

The Biden administration continues to come under fire over its handling of a migrant surge at the southern border.

Republicans blame the president’s words and new policies for the spike.

There’s been speculation over this for a while since the beginning of the pandemic, but now, we’re learning more about a chance of getting COVID-19 in connection to blood type.

New research shows people with one blood type, in particular, are at a greater risk of getting very sick from the virus.

We know that COVID vaccines can come with side effects, but most people figure a few days after the shot, they’re in the clear.

A small number of people are seeing a rash appear on their arm, sometimes more than a week after the vaccine.

A year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, many adults have reported undesired weight changes.

The American Psychological Association reports more than 60% of adults have experienced this.

Forty-two percent report gaining more weight than intended.

On the other hand, 18% of Americans say they lost more weight than they wanted.

Many people like to start their day with a cup of coffee, but if the coffee maker isn’t clean, that cup of joe could include more than just a jolt of energy.

A Colorado teen finishes fourth in the state chess championship, which happened to be weeks after he underwent brain surgery.

