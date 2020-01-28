Miami businesses prepare for Super Bowl travelers

See baby's hilarious reaction to first taste of ice cream

MIAMI- Nearly 300,000 people are expected to soak up the sun on Miami Beach every day leading up to the Super Bowl.

Now five days away from the big game, businesses in Florida are doing everything they can to prepare for the crowds.

This is Miami’s 11th time hosting the Super Bowl, so businesses know it’s time to bring in the big bucks.

Storefronts down Lincoln Road are decked out with displays for the Super Bowl.

“I think everyone is pretty excited about being here for a big game,” says Andrew Moesch, who is visiting Miami. “They’re going to be exciting.”

“We went to the beach yesterday, and it was fully packed,” says Brianna Sovring, who is also visiting Miami. “We barely found a spot.”

Those same crowds are hungry for a Miami experience.

The aroma of Cuban cuisine fills the air in Havana 1957.

“Oh, when they think about Miami, they think about the Cuban culture,” says Michel Alvarez, a bartender at Havana 1957. “So all the tourists, fans, they like to get a little taste of Cuba.”

They’re ready to mixing many more mint-filled mojitos.

At least 70 degrees with thousands expected to fly in, it’s the right time for shopping centers to thrive.