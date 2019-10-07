Married at Arrowhead: Silver Lake couple ties the knot in Chiefs Kingdom

Newsfeed Now

by: Molly Patt

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) — It definitely wasn’t the sound of traditional wedding bells, but two local die hard Chiefs fans made it even better.

In the sea of tailgates at Arrowhead, there’s one white tent that has people turning heads and pulling out there phones.
And you’d usually find Mike and Kim Locke in that sea at every Chiefs home game, but Sunday was a bit different.

“So were gathered at this event today to cheer the Chiefs onto victory against the Colts…I mean we’re here to join Mike and Kim in marriage, I gotta stay focused,” the officiant, and good friend, joked.

From cornhole to flowers in a football, it was just your average tailgate with a bit of a spin on it. And don’t forget all the Chiefs pride, loud and proud.

“What better place to be with beautiful people and the best tight end in the NFL, you know what I’m saying,” Mike Locke said.

But more importantly, there was love and support of bringing two families together and the love for one another.

“He makes me stay real and doesn’t let me get too upset about things, he’ll never fight with me about things,” Kim said when asked what she loved most about Mike.

When Mike was asked the same question, he said: “She’s just an outstanding person, she worries about everyone but herself and she’s just beautiful.”

Of course there was no shortage of love for the Locke’s at their tailgate wedding, but even more than love, there was a whole lof of Kansas City pride.

“Go Chiefs!” the bridal party cheered.

