Magnolia High School student scores perfect 36 on ACT

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (10/18/19) A Magnolia High School student earned a perfect score of a 36 on the ACT test.

Parker Williams is the behind behind the brains. He earned the score on the September test.

“I in no way expected it,” Williams said. “I felt most relief knowing I never had to take it again.”

The ACT is scored on a scale of 1 to 36 and based on four mandatory parts English, math, reading and science. According to the ACT organization, about 0.2 percent of students nationwide who took the exam earned a 36 in 2018.

Parker first took the test when he was in the 7th grade. Then, he earned a 21. He took it twice his junior year and earned composite scores of 32 and 34. Parker didn’t have a goal of reaching a 36 but his school counselor and family encouraged him to take it again.

“I was really proud of myself,” Williams said. “It was something that I didn’t know was a goal.”

Upon taking it his junior year, Parker said he studied quite a bit to increase his score. He took many practice tests and learned the techniques of mastering each section.

According to school officials, it may be the first perfect score in the school’s history.

“As far as we can tell, I’m the first person at Magnolia High School. I’m definitely the first since Mrs. Card has been here,” Williams said. “We contacted the previous counselor before Mrs. Card and she said she had never had one and she was her for many many years.”

Williams is involved in many activities at his school and in the community. He’s secretary of the school’s chamber choir where he serves as the secretary and he’s also the president of the Columbia Youth Advisory Council.

In addition, he is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, which is a mathematics honor society and a member of the National Honor Society.

Williams has been accepted to the University of Arkansas and its honors college. He’s interested in majoring in Pre-Med.