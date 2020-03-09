Newsfeed Now

Local church group stranded in Holy Land quarantine tests negative for COVID-19

Newsfeed Now

by: Chad Petri

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Latest Videos

412 Fire in Beaver County

Thumbnail for the video titled "412 Fire in Beaver County"

Mobile/Baldwin Church group tests negative for COVID-19 during Holy Land quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mobile/Baldwin Church group tests negative for COVID-19 during Holy Land quarantine"

NYC girl beaten, robbed by mob in street attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "NYC girl beaten, robbed by mob in street attack"

Newsfeed Now for March 6, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for March 6, 2020"

Coast Guard to present Gold Lifesaving Medal to heroic groom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coast Guard to present Gold Lifesaving Medal to heroic groom"

14-year-old Arkansas blind athlete encouraging others to be active & play sports

Thumbnail for the video titled "14-year-old Arkansas blind athlete encouraging others to be active & play sports"
More Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Videos

Remembering Donald Stratton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Donald Stratton"
More Legacy: Americas Veterans

Newsfeed Now Videos

Remembering Donald Stratton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Donald Stratton"
More Legacy: Americas Veterans

Newsfeed Now Videos

Remembering Donald Stratton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Donald Stratton"
More Legacy: Americas Veterans

UPDATE 9:10 AM: 3 Circle Church made this post on Facebook

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Mobile/Baldwin based church group who’ve been under a COVID-19 quarantine in Bethlehem have their prayers answered. Pastor Chris Bell with 3 Circle Church confirms their group tested negative for the virus.

This is a big development for the group and some good news after spending five days confined to the Angel Hotel in Palestine. It’s not clear what they’re going be able to do next. Bell said they’re working on plans at present.

The publication Haaretz reports that a Palestinian spokesman said ““the American tourists will leave either later this evening or tomorrow morning.” It’s not clear when they will be able to make it back to the US.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.