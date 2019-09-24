Justin Bieber ‘disappointed’ by Arkansas QB’s decision to ditch singer’s gear

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 28: Recording artist Justin Bieber performs during his Believe Tour at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 28, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — After the Arkansas Razorbacks’ stunning loss to San Jose State on Saturday, quarterback Nick Starkel took to Twitter to say he’ll be refocusing his attention and ditching his trademark, pregame Justin Bieber shirt.

Bieber shirt has been ripped in half and thrown away. No more nonsense. No more distractions. All I’m focusing on is this team and this season. Nothing else. ✌🏼 — Nicholas Starkel (@NickStarkel) September 22, 2019

The pop superstar responded to Starkel on Instagram, expressing his disappointment in the quarterback’s decision.

After a promising performance in his debut against Colorado State, Starkel struggled against the Spartans on Saturday, throwing five interceptions.

“I lost my focus, it won’t happen again,” the Texas A&M transfer told reporters after the game.