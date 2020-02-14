‘Just love and laugh and have fun’: Couples share advice after more than 50 years of marriage

Man says he was attacked over his hat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some people say you never know who you will meet; that was certainly the case for Donna Granger. When she got into an accident, it changed her life for the better.

“I was on my way to work at St. Francis. I was on First and Emporia and a lady ran a red light and hit me,” said Granger.

Little did she know, the officer responding would become her husband.

“He called me up for a date. We went out, two weeks later we were engaged, and three months later we got married,” she said.

Richard and Donna have now been married for 51 years. They say their key to success is communication.

“You can do a lot more just by talking and working together. Work the problem out, whatever it is. Could be small, could be large but talking will help a whole bunch,” said Richard Granger.

The Granger’s aren’t the only love birds at Prairie Homestead Senior Living in Wichita.

Jerry and Claudia Richey met on a blind date. They rented paddle boats on the Arkansas River.

“I just knew he was the right person for me. I had fallen in love,” said Claudia Richey.

After a few months of dating, Claudia decided to take matters into her own hands.

“I proposed to him. I got tired of waiting on him. So, I said let’s get married.”

They have been married for 56 years now.

KSN asked what their secret for a long marriage was.

“Our secret? I don’t think it is a secret. Just love and laugh and have fun,” said Jerry Richey.

“Always have a good time and be understanding and loving and support each other. Let each other know that you’re supporting them, that you love them, and you’re gonna take care of them,” his wife added.

