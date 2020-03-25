Churches offer drive-thru confessions in Louisiana

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- A Catholic Church in Crowley is offering drive-thru confessions during the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church is offering drive-thru confessions Monday to Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“When the coronavirus, all this threat has come into the community, we’re having to come up with new and creative ways to minister to the people,” Father Brent Smith, Parochial Vicar, at St. Michael Catholic Church, said.

One of those creative ways Fr. Smith is talking about is the first ever drive-thru option for confession at St. Michael Catholic Church.

​”Why not have drive-thru confessions where we can stay at a safe distance from the people who come in,” explained Fr. Smith. “They can stay in their cars. It’s very convenient for them, but we’re still making the sacrament available to them.”​

Father Mikel Polson, pastor at St. Michael Catholic Church, added, “It keeps the social distancing, parameters that our governor has set aside, and yet, it’s still offering the sacrament, and especially in this time of Lent, when we’re looking for reconciliation, when we’re looking for repairing our relationships to God, to one another, to the world, this gives the opportunity to do that.”

​​You drive up and there’s a sign that designates you to wait for your turn.​ All you have to do is stay in your car.​​

“We are separated physically, but we’re not separated spiritually. This helps kind of reinforce those spiritual bonds of faith, of community, of life, and of eternity that we are all bound together,” said Fr. Polson.​

“We have to face what we have to face so I would just encourage people to keep a close relationship with God during this. God is still there. God is still present with you. He is always with us,” Fr. Smith added.