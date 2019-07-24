Adorable photo of boy without forearm bonding with Orlando soccer player goes viral

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL) – A photo of a young boy without a left forearm meeting his sports idol has gone viral.

Joseph Tidd is shy of 2 years old, but he loves the Orlando Pride soccer team. In a photo posted to his Instagram page, Joseph is seen meeting player Carson Pickett.

The two share a very special bond: both Joseph and Carson are missing their left forearms.

“Staying up late this weekend was worth it when you get to cheer on @carson.pickett,” Joseph’s parents captioned the photo. “I love fist bumping her. If you can’t tell, she makes me smile, double chin and all!”

The photo was taken in June at the Exploria Stadium but has recently been making the rounds on social media. Many viewers have been touched by the heartwarming photo.

“Now this is the photo of the century!” one commenter wrote. “There is no language to describe this moment.”