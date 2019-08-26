Wonder Woman: First female to become part of St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team

History has been made for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office as its first female officer has successfully completed the training to become apart of the SMPSO Special Response Team.

The Special Response Team is comprised of 15-20 members who train monthly, according to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith.

In a mostly male-dominated role on SRT, Hebert proved herself in physical and skill assessments and earned a position on the SRT team, Smith said.



Hebert is a 2014 graduate of Centerville High School and has three years of experience serving with the U.S. Army National Guard.

She is a graduate of the St. Mary Parish Regional Law Enforcement Academy, Session 59.

“She will let nothing stand in the way of her success. So, when she applied for the SRT position, I knew we’d be ordering her some gear very soon.”

Operators participate in high-risk apprehensions, high-risk warrant service, barricaded subject response, active shooter events, high-risk security operations, as well as search and rescue missions.

.

“There should be an equal opportunity for women in all roles of law enforcement,” Smith said.

“Taylor Hebert was impressive in the academy and her work on patrol has been solid. She has definitely earned this position and I am very proud of her accomplishment.”