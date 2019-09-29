Woman found dead after apparent ATV crash near cane field in Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish Sheriff Detectives found a 37-year-old woman dead, and another woman unconscious Sunday morning after family members had reported both missing in Iberia Parish.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Major Wendell Raborn said his office received a call just after midnight Sunday regarding two missing women who had left their home travelling on an ATV, and never returned.

Raborn said detectives searched throughout the night, and around 4:30 a.m. discovered both women lying in the roadway on Coteau Holmes Road.

One of the victims, 37-year-old Kenisha Antoine of Iberia Parish, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was not identified, and was found in the same location unconscious however breathing.

She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, Raborn said.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that both women were travelling by ATV on the cane field head road, and were ejected after striking a flat bed equipment trailer.

Alcohol is an unknown factor at this time, Raborn said, but samples were taken for analysis.