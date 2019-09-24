Woman arrested for cruelty to juveniles for leaving 4-year-old, two toddlers, and infant at home alone

A Lake Charles woman was arrested after four children – all age 4 or under – were found at home alone, authorities said.

The children – ages 4, 2, 1, and 3 months – were locked in a bedroom with no air conditioner running, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Three of the four children had soiled diapers.

Myers said a deputy was dispatched to the home on N. Bilbo Street around 11 a.m. in reference to a report of children being left at home alone.

When the deputy arrived, he made contact with the children’s mother, Mary N. Semien, 23, who said she left the children alone for about 10 to 15 minutes while she went to a neighbor’s house, Myers said.

The deputy found the house to be in poor living conditions with very little food, Myers said. The deputy also found a dog, which was was emaciated and full of bugs, with no food or water.

The deputy also found synthetic marijuana in the house, Myers said.

Semien was arrested on four counts of cruelty to juveniles, cruelty to animals, possession of synthetic marijuana, and illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of juveniles.

Judge Sharon Wilson set bond at $6,000.