White House coronavirus task force to hold briefing Wednesday

The White House coronavirus task force will hold a briefing Wednesday at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET.

The U.S. and Canada earlier Wednesday announced the two countries have agreed to temporarily close the shared border to nonessential travel.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” Trump tweeted.

Truck drivers and Canadian snowbirds are among those expected to get an exemption.

As of Wednesday morning, the Johns Hopkins coronavirus case tracker reports over 6,500 cases of the virus in the United States. 75 people have died in America as of Tuesday, according to the CDC.

During Tuesday’s coronavirus task force briefing, the president began by announcing testing is available in all states, and the expansion of Medicare telehealth services.

“Last night the FDA announced groundbreaking new policies to further increase testing, very substantially so. All states can now authorize tests developed and used within their borders in addition to the FDA’s.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced during the Tuesday briefing that Trump had instructed him to send checks to Americans in the next two weeks in an effort to curb the economic cost of the coronavirus outbreak.

At the Monday briefing, President Trump asked the country to come together, appealing to all Americans to help halt the spread of the virus.

Trump outlined the government’s newest recommendations, urging all older Americans and those at a high risk to stay home. The administration advised the public to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, not buy more than a week’s worth of groceries at a time, and cancel all discretionary travel.

