West Monroe woman arrested on Vehicular Homicide charge

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — A West Monroe woman has been arrested after a two-vehicle crash kills one person.
According to arrest reports, the fatal crash happened late Sunday night on LA 557 near LA 34.
Louisiana State Police say that 36-year-old Amanda Fletcher was the “at-fault” driver in the crash after she crossed the center line.
Fletcher told troopers that she had 1 1/2 glasses of wine earlier in the night and had taken a prescribed “Adderall” pill.
Fletcher performed poorly on Standard Field Sobriety Tests, according to troopers. When she provided a breath sample, the test showed her Blood Alcohol Content to be at .141g% before showing an error. She was then taken to submit a blood sample.
Fletcher was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:
- Vehicular Homicide
- No Seat Belt
- Improper Lane Usage
