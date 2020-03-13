West Monroe woman arrested, charged with Second Degree Murder of her 9-month-old daughter

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe mother has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder after deputies say she smothered her 9-month-old daughter in her sleep.

According to arrest reports, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 1100 block of Evergreen Street on reports of a 9-month-old child not breathing. When deputies and the Ouachita Parish Fire Department arrived at the home, they found the child on the kitchen floor having CPR performed on her by a witness. Reports say that all of the witnesses and the child’s mother, 28-year-old Heather Hall, were taken to the OPSO annex for questioning.

Investigators spoke with Jeffery Snell, Hall’s boyfriend, and he told investigators that he had left the home that morning and returned a short time later to work on a vehicle. Snell told investigators that Hall’s uncle had contacted him hours later and asked him to wake Hall up to go to the store with him. Snell states that when he walked into Hall’s room, he found her asleep in the bed with all three of her small children and noticed that Hall had her legs on top of the 9-month-old, who was also lying face down on the bed.

Snell states that while he was trying to wake Hall up, he discovered that the baby was not breathing. Snell told investigators that Hall then woke up, grabbed the baby, and ran into the kitchen where she dropped the baby on the floor. Another witness then began CPR until help arrived.

When investigators spoke to Hall, she admitted to using Ecstasy right before she laid down in the bed with her children. Hall states that she was woken up by Snell and found her daughter dead at the end of the bed. Hall was not sure if her legs were on top of the child or not.

According to court documents, Child Protective Services also assisted in the investigation and performed a field urine test on Hall. They say the test showed Hall had Marijuana, Meth, Ecstasy, and Amphetamines in her system.

Hall was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where she was booked on one count of Second Degree Murder. She is currently being held without bond.

LATEST POSTS: