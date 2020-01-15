Weekend storms claim fourth victim in NWLA

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Violent storms that tore through Northwest Louisiana over the weekend and spawned at least one EF2 tornado have taken a fourth life.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms 87-year-old Ira Jefferson passed away Tuesday from head injuries suffered early Saturday morning when the tornado struck his home in the 400 block of Davis Road in Haughton.

That’s on the same road where 79-year-old Jerry W. Franks and 65-year-old Mary Sue Franks were found dead in the rubble of their home in the hours after the storm, which came through Bossier Parish around 1:30 a.m. Saturday with 135 MPH winds. One of the couples’ three dogs was also killed. Another was injured, and a third is still missing.

In Caddo Parish, 75-year-old Raymond Holden was killed when a large tree fell into his home in Oil City around 11 p.m. Friday as strong, gusty winds pushed through ahead of the storms.