WATCH: Real Housewives’ Bethenny Frankel discusses PPE contribution to Louisiana hospitals

Businesswoman, author, producer and former star of the Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny Frankel discussed her efforts to connect hospitals across the country, including some in Louisiana, with personal protective equiptment with BRProud’s Gerron Jordan.

Through her #BStrong Initiative together with Global Empowerment Mission, Frankel has been working to not only secure funding for coronavirus kits and medical supplies and equipment, but she’s working to connect these live-saving supplies with hospitals nationwide.

“BStrong has decided to immerse ourselves in this initiative and in this effort and it makes it feel somewhat like I’m being more useful” said Frankel. “The truth is you’re trying to find meaning in this global reset” she said.

As Louisiana struggles with supplying PPE to hospitals, first responders and medical workers on the front line, Frankel worked with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to secure 50,000 biohazard hazmat water resistant full body protective suits.

“Your Governor is very active and wants to get as much aid as possible, so you should applaud and know that you are being thought of and taken care of as best as possible” Frankel said about working with Governor Edwards. “We are fully aware of hospitals in Louisiana that are in dire need and we are donating aid based on how bad it is in that certain area” she said.

“We raise money throughout the country and people that are very poor doing $5, $2 donations that adds up to millions and that’s the money that’s going to hospitals across the country that can’t afford to buy their own aid” Frankel said. “BStrong wants to hit, in the interim, 100 hospitals that can’t help themselves and Louisiana is a big target for us right now” she said.

Frankel is also enlisting the help of other celebrities and donors to help buy the equipment that she manages and disperses to those in need across the country.

On Tuesday, Frankel announced Matthew and Camila McConaughey are joining her efforts in helping Louisiana and Texas in their fights against COVID19.

“Camila and Matthew McConaughey. Louisiana is important to them as is Texas and today we’re going to announce a partnership with them and they are super passionate with helping Louisiana” Frankel said.



To learn more about the BStrong Initiative or to donate, click here.