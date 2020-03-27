Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus package

Breaking News
LDH: confirmed additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 119 statewide. There are 2,746 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana. There are currently 773 patients hospitalized; 270 of those on ventilators.

by: The Associated Press

FiLE – In this March 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package, calling the bill much-needed relief for American workers reeling from the economic tumult caused by the coronavirus.

Trump signed the bill in Oval Office ceremony surrounded by Republican lawmakers and members of his administration shortly after the Democratic-controlled House approved the massive spending package. Under the plan, many single Americans would receive $1,200, married couples would get $2,400 and parents would see $500 for each child.

The signing came the after the U.S. government on Thursday reported nearly 3.3 million new weekly jobless claims. The U.S. death toll has surpassed 1,200 from the virus.

