Watch LSU fans sing ‘We are the Champions’ on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – Minutes after LSU secured a National Championship with a decisive win over Clemson, fans swarming Bourbon Street broke into an extremely fitting song.

As a bar on Bourbon pumped out Queen’s classic hit “We are the Champions,” LSU fans couldn’t help but join in.

The result was a moment many will never forget, and some will never remember.

But LSU’s perfect season and national title earned in front of a hometown crowd in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will definitely go down in history.