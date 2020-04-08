Gov. Edwards urges families to minimize size of Easter gatherings

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging families to keep the size of Easter gatherings to a minimum this weekend.

“The virus is very much in control,” Edwards said at Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, warning this is no time to let up on social distancing in spite of some signs the spread of the virus in the state could be starting to slow.

While 70 new deaths were reported by the Louisiana Department of Health for the second day in a row Wednesday, the 746 new confirmed cases were about half of the new cases reported Tuesday.

“That’s a little lower number than we’ve been seeing for our daily case growth, but I want to again remind everyone that we cannot let our guard down because it’s due to the efforts we are making,” Edwards said.

The governor also once again answered coronavirus-related questions from the public, assuring one citizen that she would be able to get back into Louisiana after visiting relatives in Texas and responding to another who asked when things might return to normal.

“I don’t know that you’re going to see life as we knew it before COVID-19,” Edwards responded, adding that mitigation measures are still needed for the foreseeable future, along with testing and contact tracing for some time even when things do begin to turn toward recovery.

The governor is encouraging citizens with questions to submit them by email to askjbe@la.gov.