BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold another briefing Friday, the day after the latest numbers on the coronavirus in Louisiana showed the largest single daily increase reported so far.

As of 12 p.m. Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting 9,150 positive cases and 310 new deaths from the coronavirus in the state. That’s another 2,725 new cases, for a 42-percent spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases overnight.