WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to give daily COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold another briefing Tuesday afternoon to update the state’s response to COVID-19.

The briefing is set to take place at 2:30 p.m. from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Tuesday’s briefing will come after the latest numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health show less than two percent growth (1.35%) in new cases statewide and is the lowest number of daily new cases since March 29, when 225 cases were reported.

However, the number of deaths jumped by another 77 Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,405. That is the largest number of deaths reported in a single day in Louisiana since 129 were reported on April 14 and it more than doubles the 32 deaths reported on Monday.

