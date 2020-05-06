WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing delayed until 4:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Wednesday briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus has been pushed back by one hour.

The briefing is now set for 4:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Wednesday’s briefing comes as Republican lawmakers in the Louisiana legislature are trying to unravel his statewide stay-at-home order, taking their first strike Wednesday in a hearing offering clues about whether GOP anger over the coronavirus response could lead to curbs on the governor’s power.

It also comes one day after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry called for Edwards to consider allowing small businesses like barbershops and hair salons to re-open.

On Monday, Edwards announced the creation of OpenSafely.la.gov, an online resource outlining the latest guidelines as well as proper sanitation requirements. It is also a place for citizens to report potential violations of the reopening and social distancing guidelines and requirements, or lack of PPE.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health had not yet updated the state’s online COVID-19 dashboard. The LDH said the update would be delayed but did not offer an explanation or an estimated time the dashboard would be updated.