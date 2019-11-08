Washington Parish authorities needing help in search for four kidnapped children

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – Authorities are needing the public’s help in locating four kidnapped children and their suspected kidnappers.

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office are hoping to find Alyssa Weathers, Noah Weathers, Cayden Abelseth and Lili Abelseth.

The WPSO says the kids’ parents Joshua and Jennifer Abelseth are their kidnappers.

The WPSO says the couple lost custody of their children through a court order.

They also say the parents took the children from their grandparents’ home in Washington Parish and are believed to have fled the state.

Their last known sighting was in Alabama near Tuscaloosa or Birmingham. It’s not known if they’re still in that area of have passed through.

Sheriff Randy “Country” Seal says, “It is critical that we locate these children and have them safely returned. Please help us if you have any knowledge about their actual or possible location so that our investigative division can follow up.”

Anyone with information regarding the couple’s or children’s locations, are encouraged to call the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 839-3434.